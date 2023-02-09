Penticton’s mayor is looking for more certainty from the B.C. government when it comes to funding social housing projects.
A motion penned by Mayor Julius Bloomfield and unanimously approved by city council Tuesday calls on the B.C. government to draft a policy concerning land donated by municipalities for the purpose of building new affordable and attainable housing.
The motion calls for the province to commit to providing funding for such projects that’s equal or greater to the value of the land donated by municipalities.
The province has been clear about its intention to push local governments to approve more housing faster and the mayor wants the B.C. government to commit to its end of the bargain.
“It’s about building certainty into the idea and potential of using local government land for affordable housing,” said Bloomfield.
The motion will now be forwarded to the Southern Interior Local Government Association for consideration at its April convention in Vernon. If passed there, it will be forwarded to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September.