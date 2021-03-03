City charges on new development just went up 25%.
Council on Tuesday approved what is expected to be the first set of changes to its development cost charges, which are levies placed on new construction to help pay for things like roads, sewers and water lines.
The 25% hike – the first such increase since 2007 – is an interim measure while a full review takes place this year.
“Council has made it a priority to modernize the bylaw this term to ensure the costs of growth-related infrastructure are distributed fairly amongst the people that will benefit,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release following Tuesday’s meeting.
“This increase is an important step towards this goal and we’re pleased to hear the full review is progressing.”