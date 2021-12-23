As the Omicron variant took hold last week in other parts of B.C., new cases of COVID-19 actually dropped in Penticton and Summerland.
There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Penticton for the week of Dec. 12-18, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That compares to 14 new cases the week prior.
Summerland recorded four new cases last week, down from seven.
There were five new cases in Oliver-Osoyoos last week, up from two, and one in Keremeos, down from three.
To the north, Vernon recorded 60 new cases, up from 46, while the Central Okanagan saw 191 new cases, up from 145.
Also as of Thursday, there were just two local schools listed in a public database of potential exposures maintained by Interior Health.
The facilities were: Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver, with potential exposure dates of Dec. 13,14,16; and Summerland Middle School, Dec. 10.
The database lists names of schools where a staff member or student attended the facility while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed from the database 14 days after the last exposure date.
Parents whose kids attend the listed schools are simply advised to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who needs to isolate or take further action should receive specific instructions from public health officials.
Meanwhile, 86% of Penticton and 85% of Summerland residents over the age of 12 had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday – unchanged from a week earlier – according to the BCCDC. The figure stood at 87% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 80% in Keremeos.
The provincial average is 89%.