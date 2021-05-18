In the market for a new garden shed? One lucky person will one and support a local charity at the same time.
To support the Agur Lake Camp Society, Allform Construction is donating a shed for a raffle. The shed is on display now at Summerland Timber Mart.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at Timber Mart, Penticton Home Hardware or online at www.agurlakecamp.ca.
The camp, operated by a non-profit society, is the only such barrier-free facility in all of B.C. It’s located approximately 30 minutes west of Summerland.