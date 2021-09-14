Shopping carts found abandoned on Penticton Indian Band lands may soon be returned to their rightful owners with a bill attached.
The warning was issued to local retailers in a Sept. 7 letter signed by Chief Greg Gabriel.
“From now on, we will be removing your shopping cards and sending you an invoice for our labour and costs,” wrote Gabriel.
“We would also like to know what you intend on doing to prevent further dumping of your shopping carts on our lands.”
The chief said in an interview Monday the growing number of abandoned carts seems to be linked to the growing number of people camping illegally on band lands and leaving behind messes for PIB staff to clean up.
“We end up with an accumulation of a number of shopping carts and it costs us money to gather all this stuff and dispose of it,” said Gabriel.
He hopes the letter alone is enough to smarten up retailers.
“We wanted to bring it to their attention, and if this becomes an ongoing problem, we need to recover our costs for collecting their shopping carts,” said Gabriel.
“When we have to do something with (the carts), it’s not volunteer work for us.”
While the band doesn’t track precisely what it costs to collect abandoned shopping carts, the chief estimated the PIB has spent approximately $200,000 over the past several years doing maintenance and cleanup work along the Okanagan River channel – a popular dumping ground for carts – so that it remains safe for the public to enjoy at no cost.
Save-On-Foods was the only major grocery retailer that responded to The Herald’s request for comment on the PIB letter.
The company said in a statement it has “a partnership with a third party that collects our abandoned carts throughout Penticton on a weekly basis and returns them to our store.”
Vernon’s city council city council grappled with the issue of abandoned carts in 2018 and at the time even considered banning shopping carts in public places, such as sidewalks, but retreated after backlash from social justice groups that were concerned the rules would unfairly target homeless people.
Vernon council backed down further in 2019 when it decided against adopting a bylaw that would have allowed staff to fine retailers that didn’t secure their carts, which have an estimated replacement cost in the range of $300 each.
Such bylaws do exist outside the Okanagan, though.
Earlier this month, a bylaw went into effect in Sault St. Marie, Ont., that requires all retailers who offer shopping carts to customers to file with the local government a plan to manage and retrieve their carts. Businesses that don’t comply can be fined up to $5,000 per day.