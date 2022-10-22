The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to kick-off the Student of the Month program for academic year 2022-23 with the selection of Katie Drobe — an immensely gifted, energetic and charming Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
This marks the eighth year of the SOM program with Drobe as the 50th recipient.
Drobe loves the vibrant, close-knit family atmosphere at Maggie and cherishes the excellent teachers she has as role models.
“It’s fun getting to know everyone at school,” she said, “especially exchange students and learning about their cultures and home countries.”
Well-coached at home in core life skills promoting self-fulfillment, career success and social obligation, Drobe has excelled in academics and athletics while exploiting her innate leadership ability to organize laudable community fundraising and school-spirit-enhancing activities.
Drobe is passionate, driven and goal-focused with a curiosity-fuelled, razor-sharp intellect. Scholastically, she achieved stellar overall average marks of 98.2% in Grade 9 and 96.9% in Grade 10.
Last year, she was chosen as Maggie’s top academic student in Grade 11, recording an average mark of 97.5%.
This top academic award, for which she is rightly proud, is even more remarkable considering that she was carrying a full load of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) courses.
“Katie is an exceptionally mature young person who excels in academics. In Spanish class, she shows a great ability in language learning and often pursues more sophisticated and authentic language use far beyond that required,” said Pauline Tinka, who teaches modern languages at Maggie.
Drobe’s burning desire to do her best extends to athletics.
Two years ago, she quit competitive dancing, a major part of her life up until then, to focus on academics and take up field hockey. She joined the Maggie senior girls’ team in Grade 11 and caught on quickly.
“I am super proud of myself for getting out of my comfort zone and working hard to improve at team sports,” Drobe said.
Last year, Drobe organized the Scrunchies for SOWINS fundraiser in support of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
To stage the event, she had to first learn how to sew and then teach others how to make the fabric-covered elastic hair ties attractive for selling. After many hours of hard work, the event raised $200 for SOWINS, not to mention spreading student awareness of the societal impact of domestic violence.
And this fall, Drobe co-organized Maggie’s annual Terry Fox Run, honoring the Canadian hero and broadcasting his underlying message of cancer awareness and perseverance.
“Katie always amazes me with her effort, dedication and thoroughness in anything she pursues,” said Maggie counsellor Gerri Hess, who has taught Katie since Grade 7.
“A key member of our leadership class, she has led various events, and supported others with their initiatives. In academics, she has always strived to do her best and has been a great support for her peers.”
Among Drobe’s hidden talents is her proficiency in infographics that enables her to design both attractive graphic posters for leadership events and creative display formats for classwork.
Outside of school, Drobe enjoys her part-time job at Blenz Coffee shop, and this past summer held three jobs to save money for travelling. (The passion was instilled in her partly by Tinka, her teacher, who is a former Rotary Club exchange student.)
Interestingly, Drobe identifies “believing in myself and overcoming self-doubts/insecurities, especially when learning new skills, as my biggest struggle in life.”
Naturally modest, Drobe is quick to state, “My high grade average is not because academics come easy to me but because I am trying my hardest to set myself up for future success, a core value instilled in me by my father.”
Upon graduation, Drobe plans to undertake biomedical engineering studies at UBC and then embark on a career employing new technology to solve critical health/medical problems.
Pursuit of this stimulating and rewarding career path will be demanding, but if anyone is equipped with the requisite tool-box — intellect, drive, grit and “human touch”— needed to succeed and indeed thrive, it is Katie Drobe.