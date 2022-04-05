Editor’s note: Today is the 19th annual Oncology Nursing Day in Canada. To pay tribute, we’ve decided to highlight the work of Penticton native Tracy-Lynn Truant, who made immense contributions to the field before cancer claimed her life.
It’s been nearly a year since a Penticton-born pioneer in the field of oncology nursing lost her own battle against cancer, but a six-figure trust fund established in her name at the University of B.C. is helping ensure her efforts live on.
Tracy-Lynn Truant died April 8 at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. She left behind a husband, Dr. Mike McKenzie, and two adult daughters, Sophie and Molly.
Born and raised in Penticton, Truant earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UBC in 1988. Her first job was with the predecessor to the B.C. Cancer Agency. After spending the early stages of her career in hospitals in Vancouver and Montreal, Truant switched gears and began teaching the profession, then moved into high-level positions with the B.C. Cancer Agency where she directly shaped policy and practices in the field.
She served as president of the of the Canadian Association of Nurses in Oncology from 2015-17, then received the group’s lifetime achievement award in 2018. Along the way, she helped author 40 peer-reviewed academic papers.
In early 2018, while working on her PhD at UBC and holding down her job at the B.C. Cancer Agency, Truant was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. With the help of colleagues and faculty, she was able to complete her PhD in 2019.
Two years later, Truant passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver surrounded by her family.
“I remember her as a very bright person interested in many things in the world who was very passionate about her work and her family and friends. Because of who she was and how she lived, her absence has left a large hole in many people's lives, most of all mine, of course,” said her widower, Dr. McKenzie, in an email.
“She was inspired by oncology nursing because it is one of the nursing sub-disciplines that offers opportunities to deliver total person care that is centred truly on the needs of cancer patients and their families and because of the potential that optimizing it has to improve the quality of care. She also saw nurses as being the ones who 'walk the journey' with cancer patients even more directly than oncologists do and felt that this is a tremendous privilege.”
Dr. McKenzie said his late wife’s contributions to the field shaped his own work as an oncologist, “so, her influence extends beyond the nursing world.”
In the months following her death, a memorial fund was established at UBC’s School of Nursing to help graduate students build a career in cancer research. As of this week, the fund had raised $115,000.
It’s a fitting tribute to Truant.
“Nurses who find they have a passion for cancer nursing typically recognize that master’s education is the catalyst that will give them the skills and knowledge needed to assume clinical nurse leadership roles across the system – whether those be in clinical nurse specialist roles (such as the one Tracy held), or in interdisciplinary professional practice leads, which are needed across the system,” explained Sally Thorne, a friend and colleague of Truant’s who teaches at the UBC School of Nursing.
“Nurses in these kinds of roles remain close to everyday clinical practice, but rather than delivering all of the care themselves, they are creating the supports and systems that orient, guide and support other nurses as they build the systems of care that ensure highest quality care and the most equitable service to all persons.
“So, cancer nurses who come to grad school tend to be highly enthusiastic about their work and seeking the skills and abilities that will allow them to do what they do more effectively, and with more influence across the system – aspects that Tracy always championed.”
Thorne described Truant as a “vibrant, bubbly, extroverted” and “fierce champion for patients,” whose “vivid red hair matched her personality.”
“Tracy had a truly remarkable life. Although it ended far too soon, and her work was not yet done, she left a light burning across the province and beyond for all who seek the very best cancer care system imaginable for all persons in B.C.” added Thorne.
“She was a fierce defender of equitable cancer care – ensuring no one is left behind or marginalized – and for the role nurses can play in a system ‘with heart.’ She was a person your community can most certainly be proud of. And throughout her life, she never forgot her roots.”
To donate to the memorial fund, visit www.give.ubc.ca/memorial/tracy-truant/.