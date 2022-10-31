Officials from the City of Penticton are sounding the alarm after someone apparently posed as a municipal worker last week to gain entry into a resident’s home.
“The city has received a report that a man impersonating a city worker asked to enter a home to test the tap water. The RCMP have been notified about the report,” the municipality said in a press release.
“While an inspection may be required on rare occasion, here’s how to confirm the person is a city employee prior to allowing access to your home:
- Look for a City of Penticton vehicle.
- Most employees wear branded-clothing.
- Ask for City of Penticton issued ID.
- If in doubt, ask for their name and contact the City to confirm their identity.