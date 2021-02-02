Three people were injured – one of whom was airlifted to Vancouver for treatment – in an Osoyoos apartment fire early Tuesday.
Just after midnight, members of Osoyoos Fire Rescue arrived at a 27-unit apartment building on the 8900 block of 92nd Avenue to find alarms ringing, residents evacuating and light-grey smoke visible through the main doors, deputy Chief Tyler Hilland said in a press release.
Firefighters went inside the building and rescued the badly injured occupant of the first-floor apartment where the blaze started.
“The person found in the apartment was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for severe burn injuries to the upper body,” said Hilland.
Another resident suffered burned hands while attempting to rescue the victim, while a third resident was treated for smoke inhalation.
Hilland said the majority of residents were able to return home after the building was ventilated. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
It was the second major house fire with injuries already this year in Osoyoos. The first, on Jan. 1, was attributed to cooking. It claimed the life of 22-year-old Jasper Brian Braga, whose father was injured trying to save him.