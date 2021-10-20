Preliminary designs for refreshing Mariposa Park on the West Bench will be unveiled at a community event next Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The plans, which will be available for viewing at the park from 2-6 p.m., were drawn up based on 60 neighbourhood survey responses received by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“This event is an opportunity for Greater West Bench residents and property owners to share their thoughts on the proposed designs, including how they would like to see the park grow with their community’s needs and identify priority projects,” said the RDOS in a press release.
“RDOS staff and consultants will be on site to answer questions about the park planning process. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect according to the current public health order.”
Mariposa Park is a sprawling green space located in a gully at the end of Vedette Drive and is largely undeveloped, except for a playground and tennis courts.