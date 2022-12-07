People who buy their power directly from FortisBC are facing a 4% rate hike for 2023.
The company announced Wednesday it had received interim approval for the increase from the B.C. Utilities Commission.
With the change, an average residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month will pay an extra $7.62 per month, according to FortisBC.
“We’re very conscious that any rate increase can be a concern for our customers and we’ve been able to find savings in our operations to offset some of this cost and lower the increase that would have otherwise been needed for 2023,” said FortisBC executive Joe Mazza in a press release.
Penticton and Summerland are among the five B.C. municipalities that operate their own electrical utilities, while most other residents of the region are served directly by FortisBC.
Penticton city council on Tuesday approved a 2% rate hike for 2023 against the advice of staff, which suggested 5%.