A 16-member task force is having no trouble coming up with ways for the City of Penticton to spend millions of dollars on COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The first batch of 34 recommendations was presented to council at its meeting Tuesday.
While most of the suggestions are recycled – invest in regional tourism marketing, promote Penticton to virtual workers, continue with a shop-local campaign, create a dine-local program and outdoor seating areas to support it – there is at least one new idea.
That recommendation calls on council to “create a fund to enable greater risk to be taken to attract larger shows to the (South Okanagan Events Centre) that will provide a bigger benefit for the business community” once health restrictions ease.
So far, the committee has simply discussed “what sort of educated, calculated risk we’re willing to take as a city” to lure big acts here, according to Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manger of community services.
The idea sounded good to Mayor John Vassilaki, who gained an appreciation for razzle-dazzle while formerly in the nightclub business.
“I had some of the top acts in North America attend Penticton. Bryan Adams, for example, was one. I had him on three different occasions,” said Vassilaki.
“If we bring acts such as those… to our city it will put Penticton on the map again and people will want to come see what Penticton has to offer.”
City staff will now work with the task force to come up with action plans for implementing some of the recommendations and report back to council March 16.
The task force – similar to one launched last spring in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 – was created by council in December 2020 to give the public a voice in decisions surrounding the use of $2.4 million the city banked from a $4.7-million provincial restart grant.
Members applied to sit on the task force, which is led by three city staffers, and range from winery owners John Skinner and Sandra Oldfield to Downtown Penticton Association boss Lynn Allin and Wildstone Construction president Mark Melissen.
The other members are: Jonathan Baines, Melinda and Mike Coghill, Frank Conci, Nicole Clarke, Jackie Frederick, Barb Haynes, Aaron McRann, Matt Taylor, Rick Thorpe, Brett Turner and Tim Tweed.