Helicopters made short work of a fire Monday afternoon in Naramata, but not before flames claimed some private property.
Dennis Smith, chief of the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed in an email Tuesday that a utility trailer, travel trailer and storage shed were all destroyed in the fire on Gammon Road.
“After speaking to the occupant, we believe the fire was caused by a lawnmower working on the property, which sparked the dry grass on fire,” said Smith.
Smith’s department called in mutual aid from the Penticton Fire Department and also got an assist from the BC Wildfire Service, which dispatched a pair of heli-tankers to helped douse the blaze. Naramata firefighters were on scene for about four hours.