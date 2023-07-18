Lookey-loos are being asked to stay out of historic Adra Tunnel while efforts are underway to potentially reopen the landmark for the first time in more than three decades.
An informal group called Woodwackers 2.0 has been working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, plus other groups and local contractors to investigate reopening of the 487-metre tunnel, which was built on the Kettle Valley Railway about 110 years ago.
The tunnel was closed approximately 30 years ago due to rock fall. However, volunteers from the Woodwackers 2.0 have spent the last several years and approximately $300,000 in private donations removing approximately 200 cubic metres of debris – enough to allow engineers in to inspect the structure and start developing a plan to reopen it.
While that work is underway, the RDOS is reminding people to steer clear of the site. Anyone interested in contributing financially to the project can do so through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
According to the project website, reopening the tunnel would allow someone on an e-bike to travel from Penticton to Kelowna in about 90 minutes.