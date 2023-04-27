It’s a car show so big that some of its entrants require special accommodations for their rigs.
Summerland council on Monday agreed to allow as many as seven RVs with attached car trailers to stay for the May long weekend in the municipal parking lot at 9600 Brown St.
The request was placed by the Apple Valley Cruisers, who are hosting the second annual Spring Fling Car Show on May 20 at nearby Memorial Park.
“Due to the size of the rigs and trailers, they do not fit in the local campgrounds,” explained Lori Mullin, Summerland’s director of community services, in her report to council.
Council unanimously supported the request.
Following the Spring Fling in Summerland on May 20, the high-octane action shifts to Peachland on May 21 for the World of Wheels car show.