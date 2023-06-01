Pop-up celebrations may be coming soon to a Penticton park near you.
In honour of Recreation and Parks Month – as proclaimed by the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association – the City of Penticton has events planned for each Saturday in June.
The pop-up park events are meant to highlight the public spaces with activities like yard games, music, crafts and more.
“Everyone is encouraged to get outdoors, explore our local parks, and take advantage of the abundant recreational and leisure activities available in our community,” said Darcey Godfrey, the city’s recreation business supervisor, in a press release.
“We are lucky to have such wonderful public spaces, and by bringing fun and games to these locations, families have the opportunity to discover new play spaces while connecting to vibrant neighbourhoods.”
Here’s the schedule:
– Saturday, June 3, Arasook Park, 300 Westminster Ave. E, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
– Saturday, June 10, Baskin Park, 2435 Baskin St., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
– Saturday, June 17, Dunant Park, 186 Dunant Pl., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
– Saturday, June 24, Granby Park, 90 Granby Ave., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
– Saturday, June 24, McGregor Park, 2458 McGregor Dr., 1-2:30 p.m.