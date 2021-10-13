Two more residents of Village by the Station in Penticton died over the Thanksgiving long weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors’ care facility.
Interior Health reported late Tuesday that 18 residents and 14 staff had contracted the illness, and a total of three people had died.
That was up from 17 residents and 10 staffers with the illness, plus one death, as of Friday.
Numbers also nudged up at Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton.
The facility’s outbreak had infected seven residents and one staffer, and killed one person, as of late Tuesday.
That was up from five residents and one staffer, plus the one death, as of Friday.
The two sites are among 13 long-term care facilities across the province with an active outbreak of COVID-19.
A total of 404 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the Interior Health region between Oct. 8 and 12. The virus also killed eight more people.