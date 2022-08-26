Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region have declined.
Updated information posted Thursday on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows a total of 59 people being treated for the disease in IH hospitals, down from 63 a few weeks ago.
The downward trajectory means patient numbers are now headed in the same direction as they are province-wide. Currently, there are 331 British Columbians hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 385 two weeks ago and 410 in late July.
Of the 59 people with the disease in IH hospital, three are being treated in critical care wards. There are 29 such patients province wide, up slightly from 23 a few weeks ago but still below the 38 such patients in late July.
