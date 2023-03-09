Mental-health nurses will be soon be riding along with RCMP officers in what will be a “game changer” for the Penticton, predicts the city’s top Mountie.
Supt. Brian Hunter repeated his pleas for the Car 40 program during a presentation Tuesday to city council.
The program, which is already in place in larger cities like Kelowna and Kamloops, pairs officers with mental-health nurses to defuse situations and direct people in crisis to help, rather than jail cells.
But expanding the program requires Interior Health to supply funding and staff, and that has required extensive lobbying on the part of city officials.
“I’m confident we’re going to get that program in the coming months,” said Hunter. “I’ll be optimistic and say that it’s going to be a game changer in our community.”
Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he’s already had several meetings with Interior Health and has more planned, and has dates with provincial officials on the horizon, too.
“Things are moving along, I would say, very well,” added Bloomfield.
Interior Health seems encouraged by recent developments, too, as it looks to roll out Car 40 beyond Kamloops and Kelowna.
“We have been reviewing RCMP call data in Penticton, the literature, conducting a nation-wide environmental scan on successful crisis response approaches to support developing solutions for this next phase,” said Jason Giesbrecht, whose leading IH’s transformation with respect to mental health and substance use, in a statement.
“It is also critical that we integrate any new crisis response services and programs with our existing crisis response services. The Interior Health/RCMP Partnership Committee continues to meet and work together looking at crisis response services and supports across the region.
“We are committed to updating council and the community as soon as we have additional information to share. Penticton is a priority community and this work is happening quickly.”
Giesbrecht also pointed out that Interior Health has already made additional supports available to police through its Crisis Response Teams.
“Crisis Response Teams are the main contact for RCMP for requests to provide mental health assessments, including suicide risk assessments; substance withdrawal assessments; links to opioid agonist treatment if required; and referrals to community services,” explained Giesbrecht.
“The current Penticton crisis response team operates from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week. Two mental health nurses support the service with overlapping shifts each day (one staffed 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the other 12:30 to 11 p.m.).”
Interior Health pegged the annual cost of the Car 40 program in Kamloops and Kelowna at $3 million. It operates in those cities 12 hours a day, seven days a week.