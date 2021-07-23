One home has been confirmed lost to the Nk’Mip Creek fire, which is now approaching 70 square kilometres in size, officials said Friday.
The fire, which is burning along the steep northeast flanks of Oliver and Osoyoos, had been listed at 2,000 hectares for most of the week because heavy smoke made it difficult for the BC Wildfire Service to get a good look at it. When the skies finally cleared Thursday, the size was recalculated at 6,800 hectares.
“We’ve seen significant growth on the northeast and south perimeters over the last couple of days, including (Thursday) night, when we saw significant growth at the north end towards Camp McKinney Road,” BC Wildfire Services spokeswoman Dani McIntosh told a press conference Friday.
Also near the north end of the fire is Shrike Hill, where a home and camper were confirmed destroyed, according to Bill Newell, who’s leading the emergency operations centre established by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Newell said there had been no other credible reports of structures lost.
The fire is burning in hilly terrain and has been buffeted by gusty winds in the late afternoon and evening, according to McIntosh.
She said the BC Wildfire Service had 80 personnel, four helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment at the scene Friday, and a crew of 100 Mexican firefighters is expected to arrive Sunday.
Since it flared to life Monday, the fire has touched five different local government jurisdictions, producing evacuation orders and alerts for approximately 2,500 properties.
Those who’ve been evacuated include hundreds of tourists who were staying at resorts and campgrounds. The mayor of Osoyoos is suggesting those who stuck around in the hopes of eventually resuming their vacations consider packing their bags now.
“I have always maintained that evacuated tourists need to be very careful about where they’re going to go. There may not be hotel rooms or campgrounds available. You can certainly check, but if you’ve been evacuated you need to consider going home,” said Sue McKortoff during Friday’s press conference.
McKortoff also urged residents of Oliver and Osoyoos to conserve power during the peak hours of 4-8 p.m. because the grid has been patched together as a result of fire damage to transmission lines.
Elsewhere in the region, the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls was holding Friday at 7,000 hectares and appeared headed towards the area scorched by last summer’s Christie Mountain wildfire.
A total of 705 properties remain under an evacuation alert there.
And the Brenda Creek wildfire, which is burning near the Okanagan Connector approximately 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna, showed no appreciable growth Friday as it remained at 660 hectares.
The main concern with that fire, which prompted evacuation orders for 42 properties, is its proximity to a BC Hydro transmission line that supplies power to Peachland, West Kelowna and surrounding areas.