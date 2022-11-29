A long-time Summerland councillor who died last month was remembered Monday by the community’s current crop of elected officials.
George Witte passed away Oct. 22, leaving behind his wife of 63 years, Marolyn, three daughters and extended family.
Mayor Doug Holmes said Witte served on Summerland council from 1990-99, and on the boards of School District 67 and Summerland and District Credit Union. Witte also ran Summerland’s electrical utility for a time.
“We send our regards to his family,” said Holmes.
An online obituary suggests donating to the Canadian Cancer Society or Cystic Fibrosis Canada to honour Witte’s legacy.