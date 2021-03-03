The architect of Penticton’s 2018 municipal election has signed on to help organize a byelection on tap for this June.
Laurie Darcus has been hired on contract as deputy electoral officer, council heard at its meeting Tuesday.
She will help lighten the load on corporate officer Angie Collison, who will still serve as chief electoral officer in the byelection, which is being staged to fill the seat on council vacated by Jake Kimberley as a result of a stroke.
Darcus was widely praised for her handling of the 2018 municipal election, which followed a compliant-ridden process in 2014 that was plagued by long lines and a lack of polling places.
After finishing that contract in early 2019, Darcus left Penticton for Ethiopia to do the field work required to complete her PhD in archeology.