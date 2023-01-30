The driver of a car that injured a Good Samaritan following alleged thefts from two businesses in Summerland has pleaded guilty to a key element of the incident.
Brandon Kyle Adam Kurtz, 38, appeared in provincial court Monday and pleaded guilty to a single count of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident on Aug. 25, 2021, in the business plaza containing a Nester’s Market and BC Liquor Store.
Kurtz was charged with three more offences – theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to stop – that the Crown has agreed to drop in exchange for the single guilty plea.
Judge Lynett Jung accepted the plea and ordered preparation of a pre-sentencing report.
Kurtz, who has been released on bail three times in the case, is due back in court March 22 for an update on the report and to potentially set a date for sentencing.
The weapon Kurtz admitted to using on Aug. 25, 2021, is an older-model white car in which he and an accomplice arrived at the shopping centre before allegedly shoplifting from Nester’s Market and the BC Liquor Store, according to an RCMP press release from the time.
Video of the incident obtained by another media outlet showed the suspects in their car with three bystanders standing in front of the vehicle attempting to block it from leaving.
The driver moved forward anyway at slow speed and nudged two of the bystanders out of the way, while the third bystander went up onto the car and fell off after a few seconds.
“Subsequent investigation led officers to a residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton, where officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved. Additionally, several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home,” said the RCMP press release.
Despite police initially identifying two suspects, court records show only Kurtz was charged.