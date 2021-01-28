Two new employees are in place at the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, which is kicking off a period of renewal by offering no-cost memberships.
In previous years, membership fees were included in the cost of a business licence from the District of Summerland, but council killed that deal in December, effectively cutting the chamber loose.
To help get businesses back on board, the chamber – which also parted ways with executive director David Hull late last year – is waiving membership fees for 2021.
“The chamber is building a new team with two primary objectives: Build a robust level of services to support its members and Summerland’s economy, and develop a revitalized tourism brand that appeals to locals right now, and is ready to deliver a vibrant story to visitors as soon as travel is safer,” chamber president Ron Kubek said in a press release.
“Chamber plans include a new website, a tourism development strategy, and value-added services such as training, webinars, and co-marketing options with potential partners.”
The chamber announced its staffing changes in a separate release.
Kubek himself will become managing director as the board moves from a governance to a working model.
Allison Markin has been hired as managing director of tourism development and communication, while Mike Hildebrand is the new executive adviser of business development.
“The challenges of 2020 are behind us,” Kubek said in the release.
“The numerous changes of the past year bring many opportunities for a fresh start and forward thinking for our community. It’s time to innovate as we embrace Summerland’s economic potential, and plan for the eventual return of visitors to this gem.”
Meanwhile, the District of Summerland issued its own release Thursday noting it has waived business licence fees for 2021.
“Council recognizes the challenges that local businesses have experienced during the ongoing pandemic,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
Under its old deal with the chamber, the district paid $225,000 per year for tourism promotion and economic development. The contract was intended to be funded by business licence fees, but in recent years required direct taxpayer support to make up the difference, which amounted to $48,000 in 2020.
Under terms of a new deal worth $110,000 in 2021, the chamber will provide only tourism marketing services, including operating the visitors’ centre.