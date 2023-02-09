After getting off to a rocky start in the permitting process, a multi-family housing project finally has a green light to proceed at 770 Argyle St.
The final product, which was granted the necessary zoning and Official Community Plan amendments by city council Tuesday, will see a total of eight units split into four duplexes on the long, narrow lot.
The owners initially sought to put in 10 units, but the previous council in April 2022 balked at that density.
Other changes that flowed from that initial rejection include making each unit ready for EV chargers and solar panels, plus increased green space on the site.
In other land matters Tuesday, council gave final approval to a four-unit cluster housing development composed of two duplexes at 532 Forestbrook Dr. and a single duplex at 170 Arnott Pl.