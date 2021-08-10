A busy intersection in downtown Penticton will be closed Thursday morning as crews continue work on the lake-to-lake bike route.
New arms for traffic signals will be going in at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street, requiring the area to be closed to traffic, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the City of Penticton.
Eckhardt Avenue will be closed between Main and Martin streets during the work with a detour in place.
Another closure is planned for next week to allow the same type of work at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Martin Street.
The first two phases of the lake-to-lake bike route, running from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue, are slated to be complete by the end of August.