Less power and storage, same price.
After learning estimated costs attached to the proposed Solar + Storage development have risen about 50%, Summerland council voted Dec. 17 to reduce the planned scope of the project to fit within its original $7 million budget.
Revised plans will now be sent for fresh approval to the committee that approves grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund, including the $6 million commitment for Summerland that was initially announced in 2018. The committee will also be asked to push back the project’s completion date past September 2023 as originally planned. An answer is expected early next year.
The original design was to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another two megawatts of power.
However, bids received this fall from companies interested in building the project put the price in the range of $10.4 million, due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers – council asked staff for options to reduce the scope of the project to fit within the $7-million envelope.
The chosen option maintains all the elements of the original proposal, but cuts the solar grid’s output to a range of 0.4 to 0.6 megawatt hours, and reduces battery storage capacity to a range of one to two megawatt hours.
The other fresh option council considered would have dumped the solar component and instead focused on creating a bank of batteries tied into the regular power grid to be used for peak shaving – storing power when the wholesale cost is lowest and discharging power when the wholesale cost is highest.
However, shifting to a battery-only project would have been viewed as a major change and essentially required a new grant application, according to Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for the District of Summerland, who had informal discussions with staff from the grant program last week.
By contrast, simply scaling back the Solar + Storage project “can reasonably be assumed to be a minor scope change… because it maintains the original intent applied for with the solar and battery components and their integration into one project. It also maintains the same location,” said Statt.
“From their view, the project serves the population in the same way it was originally intended.”
Council approved the new plan by a 5-2 vote with Marty Van Alphen and Richard Barkwill opposed.
Van Alphen expressed concern about the entire five-acre project site on Prairie Valley Road at the base of Cartwright Mountain remaining off-limits for development, while Barkwill maintained his longstanding opposition to the project in principle.
“I still can’t support it because I don’t feel like any kind of solar project – reduced scope or not – is an appropriate use of that land and financially worthwhile,” said Barkwill.
“As a matter of fact, it’s even less financially worthwhile than it was before because the production will be less than it was before, the land is worth more than it was before, so to me it’s even less attractive.”
The district is also still in the early phases of drawing up designs and planning public consultation on a proposed 49-unit ecovillage at the Solar+Storage site that would help showcase the project and green technology.