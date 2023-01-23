Two legendary Canadian rock bands will be on the Peters Bros. Main Stage on Aug. 12 at the Penticton Peach Festival.
The Saturday headlining entertainment includes Vancouver band 54•40, presented by Peters Bros Paving, and Doug & the Slugs, presented by the Lakeside Resort.
In 2017, 54•40 attracted a capacity crowd to Okanagan Lake Park.
"We're thrilled to have 54•40 back at Peach Festival," said festival president Shawna Guitard. "They are loved by fans of all ages, making them truly a multi-generational band."
During their incredible career, 54•40 has recorded four platinum albums, charted 18 singles and been nominated for eight Juno Awards. Their biggest hits include: I Go Blind; Ocean Pearl; Casual Viewin'; and Since When.
Opening for 54•40 are Doug & the Slugs, who will be making their first appearance at Peach Festival. They were scheduled to perform at PeachFest in 2022 but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug & the Slugs, known as one of Canada's great party bands, has charted 10 hits and has been nominated for four Juno Awards. Their greatest hits include: Too Bad; Who Knows How to Make Love Stay; Making It Work; and Tomcat Prowl.
Canada's largest free festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13. Headlining entertainment acts already announced include Kim Mitchell and Captain Tractor (Aug. 9) presented by Peters Bros Paving and Tim Hortons Country Night featuring Aaron Pritchett and Matt Lang (Aug. 10). For further information visit peachfest.com.