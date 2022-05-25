New policies dealing with racism and elected officials’ conduct were approved by Summerland council this week.
The first-ever code of conduct for members of council is based on six key principles of integrity, respect, accountability, leadership and collaboration, transparency and creativity.
Provisions within the four-page policy “reflect general behaviours that are encouraged and discouraged and are written as general statements to be broadly applicable,” explained corporate officer Kendra Kinsley.
The policy is largely silent, however, on what specifically will happen if a member of council is found to have violated the code of conduct.
“Members are responsible for positive, proactive conflict resolution and will speak first to the member with which they have a conflict. If unresolved then the member will inform the mayor and the chief administrative officer about the conflict. The mayor and chief administrative officer will make the necessary considerations and, if needed, seek professional third-party support,” states the policy.
Such codes of conduct will be virtually compulsory under legislation set to take effect this spring in response to a resolution passed in 2016 at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention that called on the B.C. government to address the issue of questionable conduct on the part of elected officials.
The legislation, which amends the Community Charter, requires councils to consider adopting a new code of conduct or reviewing an existing policy within six months of the first regular meeting following a general election. If, after that process, a council decides against having a code of conduct, it must publish a public statement explaining its reasons why. That same council would then have to review the matter again before the next general election.
Council also adopted a new 10-page anti-racial discrimination and anti-racism policy built largely on a template made available to local governments by Vancouver law firm Lidstone & Company, which specializes in the area.
“The implementation of this policy is a public commitment that the District of Summerland will continue to ensure that all who work or interact with the District of Summerland are able to do so in an environment and manner free from racism and racial discrimination,” said Kinsley.
Penalties for staff found in violation of the policy range from issuing apologies and receiving additional training up to dismissal.
Penalties for elected officials include censure and removal from appointments to outside bodies.
Kinsley estimated it will cost $6,000 next year to train staff and council on the anti-racism policy.
Both new policies were approved by council at Monday’s meeting in a span of just 15 minutes with little discussion of their contents.