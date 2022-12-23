It looks like King’s Park will be getting a new soccer clubhouse after city council unanimously approved the demolition of the current one, which recently sustained water damage, and directed staff to come up with a plan for a replacement.
The Penticton Soccer Clubhouse was built in 1985 at a cost of about $169,000 and includes washrooms, change rooms and a concession.
The clubhouse is operated in a partnership between the city and the Penticton Soccer Club. The city pays the bulk of costs for maintenance, cleaning and operating the facility. Electricity and natural gas costs are shared.
In September, the roof of the clubhouse sprung a leak, causing considerable water damage inside.
In a report to council Tuesday, general manager of community services Anthony Haddad estimated the cost of making the facility safe for public use following the initial damage would be about $355,000.
However, a snowfall shortly followed by warm weather led to more water leakage into the facility, causing further damage, including to the HVAC system.
“In staff’s opinion, these costs have the potential to easily double the estimates provided to date,” Haddad said.
The report’s analysis of the situation concluded that restoring the old building “is not a financially sustainable decision.”
The report recommended demolishing the clubhouse and beginning the process of deciding what will replace it. Council unanimously approved the recommended action.
Consultation with the PSC, the Pinnacles Football Club and other user groups will begin early next year.
“Until a comprehensive engagement process with the soccer clubs has been undertaken, it is difficult to predict what sort of facility will replace the existing one,” the report said.
“And depending on the scale, there may be opportunities to phase it in and even look at alternative locations on the site to maximize use of the park and support use expansion.”
With the demolition of the clubhouse, city staff will work with the soccer clubs to find temporary facilities that will be needed when soccer season begins in the spring.