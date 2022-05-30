A naked and drunk carjacker was arrested by Kelowna RCMP Saturday afternoon.
The man jumped into the trunk hatch of a vehicle that was parked near the Apple Bowl on Burtch Road at 6:40 p.m.
He told the husband and wife who were in the car to drive. Frightened, they did so, but managed to get out of the vehicle at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burch, a few hundred metres away.
The carjacker then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. Police found the vehicle about 45 minutes later.
Police say the man had abandoned it, ran through a yard, and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly intending to steal it as well.
“RCMP frontline members flooded the area and were able to locate and arrest the man without incident,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release. It’s expected the carjacker will face multiple charges, Della-Paolera said.
The stolen vehicle was undamaged and was returned to its owners along with all their personal property.