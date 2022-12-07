Curbside recycling pickup will be offered to Penticton residents each week through the end of December.
Starting next week, residents can put out both their garbage and recycling bins on their regular pickup days. Recycling is usually only picked up every other week, but the city is increasing service for the holiday season.
Many paper and cardboard items can be added to your curbside collection, including greeting cards, paper gift bags and wrapping paper. Also, plastic packaging for toys can be added to the cart after separating the plastic from the paper backing.
However, be aware that products such as toys, electronics, Christmas lights, ribbons and bows and foil wrap cannot go into the residential recycling cart. Rather, many of these items can be dropped off at a recycling depot.
If you’re not sure where it goes, try entering the name of your item into the online Recycling Wizard tool, available at www.penticton.ca/recycling.
If you have extra garbage or recycling that will not fit in the designated cart, you can purchase tag-a-bag stickers from city call, city yards or the community centre.