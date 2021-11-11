A unique partnership between the Osoyoos Indian Band and the City of Grand Forks will help create new housing in the West Kootenay community, which was devastated by flooding in 2018.
Under terms of the deal announced Wednesday, the OIB has identified 10 flood-damaged homes in the low-lying North Ruckle neighbourhood to move to new foundations on higher ground.
Once moved, the homes will be repaired as necessary and sold. Another 10 modular homes will be placed in the new neighbourhoods. The work will be undertaken by the OIB’s own development corporation and the sale proceeds split by the OIB and City of Grand Forks.
“The Osoyoos Indian Band has developed a good business relationship with the City of Grand Forks. We look forward to developing this housing project which sits on the Osoyoos Indian Band’s traditional territory,” said Chief Clarence Louie in a press release.
The city’s share of the sale proceeds will be directed to a local flood mitigation program, which has already received more than $50 million from senior governments to create an extensive network of dikes, flood walls, floodplains and engineered stormwater management systems.
Approximately 500 buildings were destroyed in the region by flooding in 2018, when the Kettle and Granby Rivers – which meet in Grand Forks – topped their banks.
“The 2018 flood was like nothing Grand Forks has seen in its history, and brought tremendous destruction and upheaval for residents. We are also facing a serious housing crisis,” said Mayor Brian Taylor in the press release.
“Saving some of these homes from the floodplain area is a silver lining, and we are very grateful to the Osoyoos Indian Band for making this opportunity a reality. We really value the relationship the city is developing with OIB and look forward to continuing it.”