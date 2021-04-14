Here’s your chance to pitch in for the betterment of the community.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is preparing for its inaugural volunteer Pitch-In event April 22-24. The event will takes place throughout the regional district and coincide with National Volunteer Week.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians show their concern for the environment and their communities by participating in Pitch-In Canada projects. These fun community events provide opportunities to properly dispose of waste, clean up green spaces and illegal dumpsites, and rejuvenate local neighbourhoods.
Building healthy and cohesive communities in the Okanagan-Similkameen is an essential part of the programs and services offered by the RDOS. And, it is volunteers who are playing a critical role in making this possible.
“By pitching in and helping clean up your neighbourhood, you’re making a difference in your community,” says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “But you’ll also be getting your steps in.”
For more information or to register, visit the Volunteer Opportunities page at www.rdos.bc.ca or email rdosrec@rdos.bc.ca.