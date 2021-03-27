One of the region’s premier outdoor attractions is penciled in for $900,000 worth of improvements, but an advocacy group says that’s still not enough.
This week, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced it had been awarded $450,000 for a variety of projects on the 230 kilometres of Kettle Valley Rail Trail within its jurisdiction.
Projects will include: bridge decking repairs in Faulder and Tulameen; installation of wayfinding and information signs; repairs to the canyon section through Faulder that has been damaged by landslides and erosion; enhanced trail maintenance activities; brushing, invasive plant removal, danger tree assessments and removals; and drainage and surface improvements from Little Tunnel to Myra Canyon.
Some other work is already underway, with rock scaling nearly complete and a new outhouse installed near Little Tunnel, plus another toilet on the way for the Arawana Road parking lot, according to Justin Shuttleworth, parks and facilities manager for the RDOS.
The other maintenance-type projects will carry on over the months ahead, and the cash infusion will allow the RDOS to provide more training and employment for its seasonal trails workers.
The RDOS grant is flowing from the B.C. government’s $12-million Forest Employment Program, which is aimed at helping workers in the hard-hit forestry sector.
The other $450,000 was announced in February for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.
The cash is to be used for infrastructure improvements and further implementation of the KVR Trail Master Plan the association commissioned in 2019.
Most of the work will focus on the 200-km section of trail between Midway and Little Tunnel, according to TOTA vice-president Ellen Walker-Matthews.
“One of the first priorities is to create a signage plan for this section of trail to improve wayfinding (where necessary), improve trailhead signage and add kiosks in areas of interest along the trail,” she said in an email.
“The funding will also go towards other amenity improvements along the trail, including strategically placed benches, picnic tables, etc. Finally, where needed, the funding may be used to improve trail surface in areas that see flooding or other hazards.”
Walker-Matthews noted all of the improvements need to be approved by officials from the B.C. government and respective regional districts. Signs could start going in this summer and fall, but anything requiring a concrete pad will likely have to wait until next spring.
The planned improvements are welcome news to the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC, but the group is calling for even more investment in trails.
In February, the council publicly released a letter it wrote to Premier John Horgan pleading for Recreational Trails and Sites BC – a branch of the provincial government – to have its budget increased by $4 million to $12 million annually.
The letter, signed on behalf of 25 recreation, tourism and cultural organizations representing more than 2,000 members and businesses, notes the deteriorating condition of outdoor recreation amenities and the increased demand on them as a result of more people going outside during the pandemic.
It doesn’t seem like the B.C. government is going to oblige.
In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations didn’t even acknowledge receipt of the letter, but noted the Forest Employment Program under which the RDOS received funding has pushed out $4 million over the past two years.
The president of the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC said the group hasn’t yet received an official response to its letter either, but plans to bring it up Monday in a meeting with provincial officials.
“The recent funding announcements are great news for communities and trail groups in British Columbia,” Louise Pederson said in an email.
However, “Without also ensuring that Recreation Sites and Trails BC are provided with adequate, additional operational resources to engage with stakeholders, consult with First Nations and manage these projects, we worry about the expediency of these projects and the employment and economic recovery benefits they offer to communities across the province.”
The KVR Trail is a former rail line, which now serves as a multi-use pathway offering breath-taking views of the region. It runs from Midway to Hope, with multiple spur lines through the Okanagan, the most popular of which runs between Penticton and Kelowna.