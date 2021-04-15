A program to reduce the Canada Goose population in the Okanagan marks its 15th anniversary this year.
The Okanagan Valley Goose Management egg-addling program sees crews head out to nests where they shake or coat goose eggs with a non-toxic substance to render them non-viable.
Once addled, eggs are returned to the nest. Geese continue to incubate until they realize the eggs will not hatch. By then it is generally too late in the year to produce more eggs. Adult geese are not harmed.
In the 14 years, close to 19,000 eggs have been addled.
The Valley goose population is estimated at 2,500 birds. The birds are not native to the area, program co-ordinator Kate Hagmeier explains. They were introduced to the area in the 1960s and ’70s.
The public is asked to report nest locations by emailing coordinator@okanagangooseplan.com or by calling 1-877-943-3209.