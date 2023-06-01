Anglers of all ages and abilities are invited to the Summerland Sportsman’s Association’s 46th annual kids’ fishing derby this coming Sunday, June 4, at Agur Lake Camp.
All kinds of prizes are available and there will be free hot dogs, chips and pop for kids, courtesy of Summerland IGA. Adults can eat by donation.
All proceeds go to the Agur Lake Camp Society, which operates the facility about 30 minutes west of Summerland. It’s the only barrier-free campsite in B.C., providing those with mobility issues and other challenges a better way to enjoy the outdoors.
The lake is regularly stocked by Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C.
Agur Lake can be reached by following Bathville Road past the KVS Railway station and rodeo grounds.
It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Summerland Sportsman’s Association, which is also hosting an event Saturday in conjunction with national range day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to stop by the association’s range at 25812 Wildhorse Rd. and learn more about the basics of gun safety and sport shooting.
A similar event is planned for the same day and time at the Cawston Sportsman’s Association facility at 2486 Upper Bench Rd. No experience or equipment is required to attend either event.