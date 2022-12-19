Editor's Note: The following media release was sent by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association on Sunday afternoon. It appears here unedited.
COUNCILLOR BOULTBEE FLIPS BIKE LANE POSITION FROM ELECTION IN NOTICE OF MOTION
The Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) wishes to state strong opposition to Councillor Boultbee's motion to stop the construction of the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route.
During the election campaign less than three months ago, PACA asked a direct question to all candidates specifically regarding the Lake-to-Lake Route completion. Answering to a question asking if they support completing the Lake-to-Lake Route as originally planned, Councillor Boultbee stated "Yes, I support the completion of the Lake-to-Lake bike route as it was approved by council." Definitive support for the completion of the route was also received from Councillors Miller, Graham, Watt, and Konanz. Councillor Gilbert and Mayor Bloomfield have also voiced their support for completion of the project.
PACA questions the utility of gaining user data on a project that isn’t finished. The route was less than 50% complete up until 30 days ago. The City of Penticton currently has no specific date outlined where construction would be complete. Data from other cities is clear: the more connected your make safe bike infrastructure, the more users you will get.
The decision to phase the construction had nothing to do with the functionality of the route, it was done to minimize costs to the City and maximize grant opportunities. Grants received for the project exceed $2.95 million to date.
PACA is not aware at present of any road building or resurfacing project in Penticton that would be under comparable constraints or built through a similar lens.
"Does Councillor Boultbee have comparable transportation data showing how many cars crossed a half-built bridge? That is what we are talking about here. How many people will visit the basement of a house without a staircase connecting floors?” stated Matt Hopkins, Urban Cycling Director, PACA.
“For a councillor that campaigned on affordability, deliberately putting up barriers for people to get around easily, efficiently, and inexpensively is a bad look” said Matt Hopkins, PACA. “Walking and biking are key individual modes of mobility for children and youth. Prolonging the danger to children and families biking on South Main is unjustified and cruel.”
Penticton has low incomes and high housing costs and complete lack of a cohesive bike network suppresses cheap transportation greatly. The average cost to operate a car is over $10,000 per car per year and a bike can feasibly be $0. According to Auto Trader, the average price of a new vehicle hit an all time high in July of $55,000. Census data indicates this exceeds the median annual household income in Penticton of $54,219.
In 2019, when Councillor Boultbee lived in Vancouver, The City of Penticton conducted public engagement on the topic which lasted well over a year in various formats. The project received broad public support from every verifiable measure. PACA spent significant time and energy as requested explaining the merits, costs, and engagement history to Councillor Boultbee in her last election run in the spring of 2021.
We call on Councillor Boultbee honour her commitment to finish the Lake-to-Lake Bike Route and withdraw this motion immediately.