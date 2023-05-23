A steady downpour was not enough to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of people attending Monday’s 100th Naramata May Day celebrations.
Ironically one of the funniest parts of the program was the Naramata Elementary School choir’s choice to perform Naramata Sunshine.
“That song was picked ahead of time and maybe it was a premonition of what was to come, but when you’re from Naramata there’s sunshine in our hearts,” said school principal Jeff Redden at the close of the official ceremonies at Manitou Park.
“Actually, I think this weather almost makes it even better because it shows the resolve of the people of Naramata. It’s just a cool thing to see.
“When I heard the bagpipes this morning I was getting choked up. To see so many people coming out for May Day it just shows what a close-knit community we are.”
It was members of the Summerland Pipes and Drum band who led the young procession across the field at Manitou Park to the pair of May poles which were danced around by children and adults.
Grade 5 student, Ariana Kaisaris, 10, was one of two incoming ambassadors who will represent the school and the community for the coming year.
“I kind of thought it was not going to work out because I knew it was going to rain,” said Ariana, with a laugh about the song choice. “It is cold and wet like most May long weekends, but it was so good to see so many people come out anyway. It’s just a lot of fun.”
She and classmate Caleb Coghill were selected by fellow students as the ambassadors to take over from outgoing representatives Zac Togyi and Norah Zednai.
Special guest again this year and the oldest returning May Day participant was Winifred Workman, a flower girl in the 1925 ceremonies at age six.
This year’s event was a combined effort on the part of Naramata Elementary School, an organizing committee and the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen.