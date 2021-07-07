The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
9:02 a.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Alarm.
9:33 a.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Gas leak.
9:43 a.m. 1st Street, Naramata. Medical first response.
10:37 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
11:36 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Public service.
3:15 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:43 p.m. Baskin Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
5:58 p.m. Sage Mesa Drive, Penticton. Public service.
6:19 p.m. Sudbury Avenue, Penticton. Structure fire.
10:11 p.m. MacCleave Court, Penticton. Alarm.
11:01 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:33 a.m. Maple Street, Penticton. Public service.
Wednesday
1:15 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:17 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:41 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:32 a.m. Acacia Court, Osoyoos. Alarm.
4:20 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:21 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
4:52 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:58 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
6:58 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.