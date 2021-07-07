The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

9:02 a.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Alarm.

9:33 a.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland. Gas leak.

9:43 a.m. 1st Street, Naramata. Medical first response.

10:37 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

11:36 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Public service.

3:15 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:43 p.m. Baskin Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

5:58 p.m. Sage Mesa Drive, Penticton. Public service.

6:19 p.m. Sudbury Avenue, Penticton. Structure fire.

10:11 p.m. MacCleave Court, Penticton. Alarm.

11:01 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:33 a.m. Maple Street, Penticton. Public service.

Wednesday

1:15 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:17 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:41 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:32 a.m. Acacia Court, Osoyoos. Alarm.

4:20 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:21 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

4:52 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:58 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

6:58 a.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.