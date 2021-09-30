Rates of COVID-19 vaccination among school-aged children in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon have risen six percent since classes resumed in early September.
But low vaccination rates persist in many largely rural areas of the B.C. Southern Interior despite the rollout of immunization clinics at schools.
And there has been a dramatic increase in COVID-19 among children in some areas of the Fraser Valley, which also has relatively low vaccination rates, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
In Kelowna, 62% of all children and teens between 12 and 17 are now fully vaccinated, up from 56% when school started, according to the latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control
The comparable increase among young people in Penticton has been from 60% to 66%, and in Vernon the rate has climbed from 53% to 59%.
In Kelowna, three-quarters of school-aged children have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 70% in early September.
But the full vaccination rate among school-aged children is still significantly lower in largely rural areas, sitting at just 29% in Enderby, 34% in the West Kootenays, and 38% in 200 Mile House.
When classes resumed, Interior Health started holding vaccination clinics at schools to increase immunization rates, both among students and school staff. About 80 such clinics were promoted in the first two weeks of September.
But after a group of people opposed to the vaccines entered schools in Salmon Arm on Sept. 17, prompting a lockdown-style response and drawing rebukes from Premier John Horgan among others, Interior Health stopped publicizing the times and places of such clinics.
On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the number of school-aged children across B.C. testing positive for COVID-19 has risen significantly since classes resumed.
Currently, about 30 of every 100,000 children aged nine to 11 in B.C. are getting COVID-19, and the rate is 22 per 100,000 among five to eight-year-olds. However, the hospitalization rate for young people remains very low, comparable to what was seen earlier this year, Henry said.
"The (test positive) rates that we're seeing right now, of COVID-19 per 100,000 population, is going up quite dramatically, particularly in those younger school-aged children who are not yet eligible for vaccination," Henry said.
About 500 children a day are now being tested for the virus, she said, up from 100.
Many among the children being tested daily actually have cold viruses, but anyone with symptoms should be kept at home as the seasonal flu season arrives, Henry said.
She said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is for those around children who are eligible for vaccination to get their shots.
That was a message echoed Tuesday by Horgan
He said the current "pandemic of the unvaccinated" includes those under 12 and one way to protect them and communities is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated.
"If you have a friend who's not vaccinated, encourage them to do so. If you have a family member who's waiting for more data, tell them to look at those who are pleading with their family members to get vaccinated from ICU beds, not just here in British Columbia but indeed around the world," Horgan said.
With files from The Canadian Press