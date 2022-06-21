The following story is courtesy of The Times Chronicle.
A least one town councillor will not be seeking re-election in Oliver this fall.
Larry Schwartzenberger told the Times Chronicle that since he and his wife Claire moved to Penticton, he won’t be throwing his political hat in the ring in Oliver. Instead, he is eyeing a seat on Penticton city council.
“I have decided that I would like to continue using my years of experience and education in municipal government representing the citizens of Penticton.”
Schwartzenberger said he has enjoyed his time on Oliver council immensely during the past nine years.
“It was a great honour to be elected by the people of Oliver to represent them in a by-election in 2013 and be re-elected twice since then.”
The councillor noted he appreciated the opportunities his position gave him in meeting mayors and councillors from around the province. Schwartzenberger completed his Level 2 advanced certification in local government leadership.
When asked about his election plans, fellow Coun. Dave Mattes said he remains “uncommitted at this time.”
Coun. Aimee Grice said she plans to seek re-election in October.
“I really love the work and it’s important for me to be of service to my community.”
Grice noted that being a councillor means being a representative and an advocate.
“I was elected to serve and I took that role very seriously. There was definitely a steep learning curve, but I feel that now more than ever I am well equipped to advocate for the well-being of the residents of Oliver.”
Grice said that housing is and will continue to be top of mind for her. She recently hosted a housing conversation with Naomi Woodland from United Way as well as members of a variety of community organizations.
“Naomi and I will be identifying short- and long-term needs based on the conversation and will work towards implementing working groups who can focus on those goals.”
Mayor Martin Johansen and Coun. Petra Veintimilla have not yet declared whether they will run again.