The Rotary Club of Summerland is encouraging other non-profits and individuals to consider following its lead by donating to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.
The countries were rocked by earthquakes earlier this week with the death toll nearing 20,000 as of Thursday morning.
Among the groups now offering help is ShelterBox Canada, which sends large bins containing tents and other supplies to families in disaster areas.
ShelterBox was created by a Rotary Club in the UK and is where the Rotary Club of Summerland recently directed a sizeable donation.
Each box costs $1,200, but donors can contribute however much they want by visiting www.shelterboxcanada.org.