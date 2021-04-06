The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday in Summerland may have been the author of his own misfortune, say police.
Emergency crews were called around 4:15 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 97 and Prairie Valley Road, where the rider, a 64-year-old Penticton man, was later pronounced dead.
“Evidence at the scene suggested the operator of the motorcycle had travelled west onto Prairie Valley Road from Highway 97. Instead of following the curve of the road, (the bike) drove into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle, which had been travelling westbound,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“No criminality is believed to have contributed to this unfortunate collision. RCMP are working alongside the BC Coroners Service in a parallel fact-finding investigation to confirm cause of death, and if the motorcycle malfunctioned in some manner.”
Officials no longer release the names of victims involved in such incidents.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.