Officials from the cash-strapped Okanagan Falls Irrigation District are meeting today with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to help figure out a way forward.
The OFID said in a press release Wednesday its 2021 water master plan came up with 17 recommended capital projects with a combined cost of $4.6 million. One of two high-priority recommendations to install a new water main to the lower reservoir carries an estimated cost of $500,000.
But, despite the OFID following a separate 2018 asset management plan, which recommended building up reserve funds, there’s simply not enough money to do the required work.
“Like many smaller water systems, the OFID is facing infrastructure deficit challenges. We don’t collect or haven’t collected enough from the water payers to fund the renewal of all its infrastructure,” said chair Randy Perrett in the release.
Improvement districts aren’t eligible for government grants, further hampering the OFID’s ability to find cash.
The release also notes that “future potential for further development is hindered due to the lack of current water capacity; therefore, any vision for a new and improved Okanagan Falls is not possible with the existing aging infrastructure.”
The OFID serves approximately 2,200 customers, plus looks after the Okanagan Falls Cemetery, Centennial Park and administers the community’s street lighting. The OFID has five wells: three in the upper zone and two in the lower zone. The upper zone is not chlorinated, whereas the lower zone is chlorinated.