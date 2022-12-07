Penticton’s local traffic bylaw has received an update to comply with provincial legislation that no longer requires insurance decals on licence plates.
As of May 1, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. stopped issuing the decals, which offered a visual expiration date of each driver’s policy since the practice was adopted in 1970. ICBC suggested the change would curb decal theft and misuse, and free up police for other work.
The change has now been applied to Penticton’s traffic bylaw following a unanimous vote of council Tuesday.
Council heard city bylaw officers still have access to ICBC licence plate data and use it to check for unlicensed and uninsured vehicles.