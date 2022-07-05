Heavy rain Monday afternoon in Penticton triggered 86 calls to Penticton’s emergency operations centre and led to 16 people being evacuated from their homes, according to the municipality.
The damage – and expected cost to repair it – was still being assessed Tuesday, said Anthony Haddad, who serves as EOC director in addition to his regular duties as the city’s general manger of community services.
The 16 evacuees, who belong to a handful of different families, were ordered out after their homes were deemed uninhabitable due to water damage.
Their homes were inspected Monday by one of eight rapid assessment teams formed by the Penticton Fire Department. Those teams were due to return to all impacted sites on Tuesday to monitor the cleanup.
Haddad said the downpour simply overwhelmed the city’s drainage systems, causing backups and flooding right across Penticton that impacted homes and public infrastructure.
“Chatting with some of our staff who have worked at the city for 20 or 30 years… some of them have never seen this type of event in such a short period of time,” said Haddad.
“Usually, the rain falls over a longer period of time and our stormwater infrastructure can handle that.”
Haddad said the city’s infrastructure “managed to hold up very well” in the face of the onslaught, as did 50 of its employees, who assisted RCMP and firefighters in the initial response.
The city’s overall response was co-ordinated by the EOC, which Haddad said was fully staffed and operational within 30 minutes of the rain starting.
Haddad said Penticton, which declared a state of local emergency to help speed its response, seems to be the only South Okanagan community that sustained serious damage in Monday’s deluge.
According to Environment Canada, a rain gauge at Penticton Regional Airport recorded 12.3 millimetres of precipitation on Monday, eclipsing the record of 10 mm set in 1982.
Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said Tuesday there is another thunderstorm coming on Thursday that could exacerbate flooding in the Okanagan.
"Flooding could happen Wednesday night or Thursday. We have to get through the next two nights with this type of weather and then there's a major ridge of high pressure settling over so we'll get into the mid to high 30s coming up next week here in the Interior," he said.
With files from the Vancouver Sun