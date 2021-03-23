First Things First Okanagan is hosting an online talk and discussion with author Seth Klein on Thursday, March 25 from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Klein is author of the new book, “A Good War, mobilizing Canada for the climate emergency.”
Klein reviews Canada’s successful mobilization efforts during World War Two and proposes similar tactics that can be used today to meet the challenge of the climate emergency. To receive a registration for the online Zoom event, email info@firstthingsfirstokanagan.com. The talk will also be live on First Things First Okanagan’s Facebook page.
Seth Klein is a founding director of the British Columbia office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Canada’s foremost social justice think tank. The Vancouver writer and researcher has received critical acclaim for “A Good War.”
Noted climate activist Bill McKibben states, “This is a truly great book. Few people have thought as deeply or with as much precision about the climate crisis as Seth Klein. Drawing on the lessons that history provides, he has provided a roadmap for how Canada should respond. We do need to fight the climate crisis as if it was a war, but how lucky we are: we need neither to kill or be killed, merely to do the hard but satisfying work of building a working planet.”
First Things First Okanagan is a non-profit society that sponsors talks, school programs, and community events promoting climate awareness in the Okanagan. The organization’s chair Jim Beattie declared, “We are excited to host such a well-known speaker. Our monthly “Deep Dive” talks feature speakers and discussion on climate solutions that we can accomplished here in the Okanagan.”
For further information contact Jim Beattie at ok.firstthingsfirst@gmail.com, 778-931-2387.