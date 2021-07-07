Penticton Collision Centre has been given a seal of approval from a non-profit industry group.
Certified Collision Care inspects autobody shops to make sure they have the right tools, equipment, training and facilities to properly repair vehicles to manufacturers' specifications.
"This certification supports our reputation for superior customer service serving our community," said Penticton Collision Centre owner Douglas Lawrence in a press release.
"We are your neighbors and friends, so it is important to provide our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired correctly by highly trained professionals that care about them.”
Only about 5% of body shops in Canada make the cut, according to Certified Collision