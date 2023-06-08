Thursday, June 8
• Stanley Cup finals, Las Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC), third game in best-of-seven
• Free Senior’s Week activities: Introduction to weight training Penticton Community Centre, 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. (registration: 250-490-2426); Early Bird Watching with Eva Durance, Penticton Nissan, 151 Satikw Cres., 9-10:30 a.m.; Paint Along, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 10 a.m.; Emergency Planning with Brittany Siebert, Penticton Community Centre, room 3, 10 a.m.; Understanding Memory Loss, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 1:30 p.m.; Singalong for Dementia, The Leir House, 1:30 p.m. (pre-register at 250-488-7455); Travel Tips, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 3 p.m., Taste of Portugal intergenerational cooking class, South Okanagan Immigrant Services, 340 Ellis Street (pre-register at 250-492-6299)
• Ha Ha Ha Kidz Festival, Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., first of three days, for tickets visit: hahahakidzfest.com/tickets
• Now open for the season: Loco Landing Adventure Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; Cherry on Top and Lickity Splitz are open 1 p.m.-9:30 p.m. daily
• Gala opening: Hiking With-In Arizona by artist Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland, 7-9 p.m.
• Jeff Andrew and the Ghostly Hounds, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, to purchase tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Kuja Collective, local Celtic-Metis music trio, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., $10 in advance and $15 at the door
• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Okanagan Spring Wine Festival continues daily through Sunday, for list of events: thewinefestivals.com/events/index/
• Shred It Not Regret It, PDSCL, 180 Industrial Ave., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $10 per banker box, presented by Penticton and District Society for Community Living and South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Introduction to line dancing, Oliver Senior Centre, 9:30-10:15 a.m.
• Live@TIME with Will Schlackl, live music, Time Family of Wines, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9
• Free Senior’s Week activities: Silver Strength, Penticton Community Centre, 9 a.m.; Men’s Shed, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 10 a.m.; Drum fit, The Concorde, 3235 Skaha Lake Road, 10:30 a.m. (pre-register 250-462-0258); Chair fit, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m.; Managing dementia, Penticton Community Centre, room 7, 1-2 p.m.; Ukulele Singalong, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Aging Well, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 1-3 p.m.
• BOOOS, a historic tour of the Anglican Church Cemetery on Fairview Road, with Randy Manuel, 9 a.m., parking is limited
• Ha Ha Ha Kidz Festival, Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., second of three days, for tickets visit: hahahakidzfest.com/tickets
• Northwest Sprint Tour: Winged Sports and Can-Am Wingless Springs, Penticton Speedway, 5:30 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• The Matinee, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thederamcafe.ca
• An evening with The Legends, classic country meets rock-and-roll, Royal Canadian Legion in Oliver, 6:30 p.m., for tickets call: 250-488-3868
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: bingo at 1 p.m. with birthday cake at intermission
• Open 8-ball tournament, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., chair fit, noon-1 p.m.
• Artist Mixer, Leir House Cultural Centre, 3 p.m.
• Youth Pride Prom, for information and details contact Cain at The Foundry: 250-809-8476
• Glory Days performs at Peacock’s Perch in Summerland, 7:30-10 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with host Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• BBQ burgers, Penticton Elks Lodge and live music, 5:30 p.m.
• Final day: Shred It Not Regret It, PDSCL, 180 Industrial Ave., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $10 per banker box, presented by Penticton and District Society for Community Living and South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers
• Live music with Dane Bateman, Dawson Gray and Mitch Zorn, Slackwater Brewing, 8 p.m.-midnight, $27.96 and available from Eventbrite.ca
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (June 9-15): Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG, 127 minutes); The Boogeyman (14A, 98 minutes); Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes); The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes); Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com /showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: Fast X (PG, 141 minutes), Friday-Sunday, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
• Stanley Cup finals, Las Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC), fourth game in best-of-seven final
• B.C. Senior’s Week celebrations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, pancake breakfast, 9-11 a.m., by donation; demos of activities: line dancing with Holly, 10 a.m.; chair dance with Holly, 10:25 a.m.; Line dancing with Nancy, 10:50 a.m.; Fun and fit, 11:15 a.m.; Scottish dancing, 11:40 a.m.; Learn about Penticton clubs (horseshoe, quilters, newcomers, lawn bowling, PSDIC board and card games, pool), 10 a.m.- noon; Pole walking presentation with Sheri Simson, 12:30-
2 p.m.; Dance with live music by Kyle Anderson, 12:15-2:30 p.m. (celebration cake courtesy of Providence Funeral Home); free trishaw rides, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Ha Ha Ha Kidz Festival, Gyro Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., third and final day, for tickets visit: hahahakidzfest.com/tickets
• James Hay, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Locarno, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $45, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Northwest Sprint Tour: Winged Sports and Can-Am Wingless Springs, Penticton Speedway, 5:30 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m., for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Portugal Day, Luso Canadian Portuguese Club, 135 Winnipeg Street, 3-5 p.m., $10, featuring delicious food and entertainment with the South Okanagan Portugese drummers, followed by Portuguese dinner and dance, $25 for non-members, for tickets call Gaspar at: 250-488-0027
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: dinner, dance and quilt raffle, 4:30-9 p.m., tickets are $20, contact the centre at 250-498-6142
• Chair dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m.EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway is open for the season, scenic run tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday through Monday, to book: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Sanctuary X, the Naramata Pub, 7 p.m.
• Thirteen Broken Bones and dinner, Penticton Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m., ticketed event, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
• Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run, 75 Riverside Drive, 10 a.m.,, for tickets visit: wildstone.com/run. All proceeds to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
• Gardener’s Gathering, The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Agur Lake Camp helicopter ball drop, Summerland Golf and Country Club, 4-4:30 p.m., balls are $10 each and on sale at Summerland Sweets, The Bee’s Knees Yarn Shop and Country Café
• Mister Bird (blues-folk), Cannery Brewing Co. 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Community clothing swap, presented by Penticton Neighbourhood Association, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• SOS Pride presents Walkin and Rollin Pride Parade on Okanagan Lake boardwalk, begins in front of the SS Sicamous, 1 p.m.
• Phantom Creek Estates 4th birthday bash, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 3-7 p.m., featuring carnival games, live music, all your favourite childhood treats sprinkled with a little magic from Chef Alessa Valdez
• Kelowna Bonsai Club’s 40th anniversary event, Kelowna Kasugai Gardens, 1435 Water Street, Kelowna, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring taiko drummers, a koto player, Japanese folk dance club, karate demonstrations, Japanese sweets, a bonsai tree raffle
Monday, June 12
• Penticton Bridge Tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre begins, all day
• Mat yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Scrabble, 10 a.m., Birds of a Father, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
• Stanley Cup finals, Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden 5 p.m. (PT, CBC), fifth game in best-of-seven series, if necessary
• Final week: Lyse Deselliers: The Food We Grow, The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Anita McComas solo exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
• Penticton Bridge Tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day
• Chair yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, with surprise guests, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., with more than 30 vendors
• Creative Activism: Art and Social Justice with Dr. Antonella DeMichelis, Penticton Art Gallery, 7 p.m., Bansky Aesthetics of Protest, $20 per lecture, pre-registration required
• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for more details call Gail 250-488-7455
• Penticton Bridge Tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day
• EZ line dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., ukulele, 6:30 p.m.
• Steve Jevne, live music, Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
Penticton Herald Staff